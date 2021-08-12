‘SC treats all citizens, including minorities, equally’

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed said Wednesday that the Supreme Court of Pakistan equally treats all citizens, as the Constitution envisages that everyone is equal in the eyes of law.

He was addressing a seminar on “Rights of Minorities guaranteed by the Constitution” organised by the Implementation Minority Rights Forum on the occasion of Minority Day here at a local hotel.

The CJP said that first part of the Constitution guarantees protection of fundamental rights of minorities as well as Pakistanis. He said Article 20 of the Constitution protects religious rights of all citizens of the country while Article 22 guarantees right to education to all without any discrimination.

Similarly, Chief Justice Gulzar said that Article 25 envisages that all citizens are equal before law and entitled to equal protection of their fundamental rights. Responding to an issue raised by a Hindu participant during the seminar regarding allocation of quota in Parliament, he said that they should apply for the quota allocated for the minority.

If somebody faces any problem, he can approach the court and the court will resolve the issue”, the CJP said, adding when he was a judge of the Sindh High Court, he had disposed of many cases relating to the Hindu community.

He said that the Supreme Court in a suo moto case had given a judgment in 2014 and addressed all aspects relating to minorities’ rights besides issuing clear directions to ensure protection of rights of minorities. In this respect, he lauded the role being played by the One-Man Commission on Minorities.

“The commission constituted by the apex court is playing the role of a bridge between the court and the government as well”, he said. He said that Shoaib Suddle being a head of the commission is playing his best role in line with the directions of the court. At the same time, he said he was saddened by two incidents in Kark and Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan.

Referring to child marriage issue, the Chief Justice said law does not allow child marriages and said that the Attorney-General could be approached in this regard and he could look into the matter. He also said that a commission constituted for looking into the issues of minorities could be approached to register complaints.

“Attacks on worship places of minorities are intolerable”, he said, adding that temples, churches and other worship places of minorities were as sacred as mosques. The seminar was also addressed by minority’s leaders, bishops as well as Ambassador of Portugal.