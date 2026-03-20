Amazon plans smartphone comeback more than a decade after Fire Phone flop

The world's leading tech company, Amazon, is planning a smartphone comeback more than a decade after the Fire Phone flop.

In 2014, Amazon introduced its first smartphone, hoping to take on Apple and Samsung. Instead, the Fire Phone, overseen directly by founder Jeff Bezos, was scrapped in barely over a year, one of Amazon’s highest-profile flops.

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Bezos had now envisioned a new smartphone that had shopping at its core and could take on Apple by offering shipping convenience and discounts through the Prime membership.

Along the way, Amazon could gain a wealth of new data about users only available through mobile phones combined with purchase history and content preferences.

The latest effort, known internally as “Transformer,” is being developed within its devices and services unit, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The phone is seen as a potential mobile personalization device that can sync with home voice assistant Alexa and serve as a conduit to Amazon customers throughout the day, the people ‌said.

The initiative is the newest chapter in a years-long effort to bring to market Bezos’ long-held vision of a ubiquitous voice-driven computing assistant akin to the voice-controlled computer in the science fiction series “Star Trek.”

As envisioned, the new phone’s personalization features would make buying from Amazon.com, watching Prime Video, listening to Prime Music, or ordering food ⁠from partners easier than ever.

A key focus of the Transformer project has been integrating artificial intelligence capabilities into the device that could eliminate the need for traditional app stores, which require downloading and registering for applications before they can be used.

Alexa would likely be a core feature but not necessarily the primary operating system of the phone.

Indeed, the short history of AI-embedded hardware is full of failed entrants, including the Humane AI pin and Rabbit R1 assistant, which both sought to make generative AI available without the need to log in to computers or mobile phones.

Following poor critical receptions, the gadgets were discontinued.

Fired Phone:

Amazon's initial entry into the smartphone market in 2014 included features such as a camera-based shopping tool that recognized products, found them for sale on Amazon.com, and put them in customers’ online carts.

The Fire Phone’s proprietary Fire ‌OS lacked popular ⁠apps available in the Android and iOS app stores and had a complicated multi-camera screen system for displaying 3D images that used so much battery power that the handset often overheated.

Amazon packaged the Fire Phone with a free year of Amazon Prime, but it nonetheless sold poorly. Amazon cut the price from $649 unlocked to $159 and ultimately canceled the phone after 14 months, taking a $170 million charge for unsold inventory.

As it did over a decade ago, Amazon faces the daunting task of unseating market leaders Apple and Samsung, which together commanded about 40% of global sales last year, according to Counterpoint Research, a ⁠technology-focused market research firm.

And smartphone shipments are headed for their biggest decline ever in 2026, expected to plunge 13%, according to International Data Corporation, as surging memory chip prices drive up device costs.