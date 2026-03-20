UK meningitis outbreak: Vaccine confirmed effective against deadly strain

Health authorities in Britain have provided a critical update regarding the meningitis outbreak in southeast England. According to laboratory analysis, it has been confirmed that the outbreak is caused by a group of meningococci known as ST-41/44/. The Bexsero (MenB) vaccine currently offered to students has been proven effective against this specific strain, providing important reassurance to health officials.

The outbreak has resulted in two deaths. As of Thursday evening, there are 18 confirmed cases and 11 others under investigation. Authorities have administered 2,360 vaccinations and approximately 9,840 courses of antibiotics to combat the spread. Vaccination clinics have been expanded though officials warn they cannot confirm the outbreak is fully contained.

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The outbreak has triggered a surge in demand for the MenB vaccine across Britain. Major pharmacy chains including Boots, have reported limited national supplies due to the spike in interest. Britain typically averages only one case of invasive meningitis per day, making this cluster a significant public health event.

Due to its rapid spread, health officials, including Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Waite, have described this as the fastest-growing outbreak in their careers, which is linked to a “super-spreader” event at Club Chemistry in Canterbury.

Meningitis vaccine coverage for infants rose slightly to 91% in the last two years, though it remains below the pandemic peak of 92.5%. In addition, pharmacists report a massive spike in vaccine bookings across the UK following the news of the Kent outbreak.