Did Chuck Norris have a heart attack in Hawaii?

Hollywood actor Chuck Norris was hospitalized in Hawaii, and TMZ reported, without sharing the exact cause of the medical emergency.

Citing sources with direct knowledge, the publication reported that some medical emergency occurred in the last 24 hours on the island of Kauai, which landed Chuck in the hospital.

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"We do not know the nature of the emergency; however, we are told Chuck is in good spirits," the outlet wrote.

As soon as reports of the actor's hospitalization emerged online, some people re-shared tabloid reports that claimed the actor had suffered two heart attacks in 2017.

Fans speculated whether his latest medical condition was due to a heart attack.It was reported in July 2017 that, while in Las Vegas for a martial arts event, he collapsed in a hotel shower and was rushed to a hospital.

However, the reports were not carried by reputable news organizations. Notably, Norris, 86, who has written about heart health in his columns, promoting diet and prevention against heart disease as a leading killer, has also not mentioned personal cardiac events.

It remains to be confirmed whether his latest health condition was related to health issues.