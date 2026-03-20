Taylor Frankie Paul issues bombshell statement after ABC axes 'The Bachelorette'

Taylor Frankie Paul has released a bombshell statement after ABC canceled, The Bachelorette, the same week it was to premiere.

On Thursday, ABC network announced that the upcoming 22nd season of the dating show has been cancelled amid allegations of domestic violence against the lead star.

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The shocking decision came after TMZ published footage of Taylor appearing to get physical with his former partner, Dakota Mortensen, in a domestic incident.

Just hours after ABC shut down The Bachelorette, the 31-year-old American influencer broke her silence with a bombshell statement.

"Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation," Taylor's spokesperson said to People magazine.

The representative further shared, "Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

"There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives," continued spokesperson.

"Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story," as per the statement.

For those unversed, Taylor and Dakota began dating in 2022, and the pair also welcomed a son in 2024.