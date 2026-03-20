Meghan Markle, Prince Harry miscalculated their royal impact on Hollywood?

Initial curiosity and goodwill can open doors, but “longevity depends on consistent, bankable output”, the expert said

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have miscalculated their royal impact on Hollywood as their As Ever partnership with Netflix ended.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, the royal experts say the end of the As Ever partnership raises 'serious questions' about Meghan's credibility in a results-driven Hollywood.

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Royal expert Kinsey Schofield says, "High-value partnerships are built on execution, not just vision or vibes.

"A deal of that magnitude requires consistent delivery across formats, especially in a competitive streaming environment."

She continued, "Hollywood is ultimately results-driven.”

Initial curiosity and goodwill can open doors, but longevity depends on "consistent, bankable output", the expert said and added without that, even the most high-profile names begin to lose leverage in a crowded content marketplace.

Kinsey said, "There’s a difference between infamy and influence and I think Harry and Meghan fall under infamous."

Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich warned the royal couple that the public has grown "weary and leery of their grievance-driven royal content."

Hilary went on saying now Meghan and Harry are viewed as, which they are, separated from all things royal.

"Their track record of a failed brand is as bad as their plummeting poll numbers and dreadful viewership of each of their underwhelming failed ventures."

Meanwhile, royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the insiders, has claimed that Meghan and Harry are quietly exploring legal options, believing the Netflix may have breached their agreement.

The close confidant said, “They’re looking at their contract very carefully. They feel something isn’t right.”