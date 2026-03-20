Demi Moore shares heartfelt tribute to ex-husband Bruce Willis as his dementia continues to progress

Demi Moore took to Instagram to share a recent photo of former husband Bruce Willis to mark his birthday.

Willis turns 71 as his frontotemporal dementia continues to progress, with recent reports indicating advanced stages including significant language, communication, and cognitive decline.

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The Substance star, 63, posted two recent photos of Willis to share tribute to her former husband as he celebrated another trip around the sun.

One of the photos shows Willis receiving a smooch from adoring granddaughter Louetta in his lap.

“All you need is LOVE. Happy birthday, BW! ,” Moore captioned her post.

Sharing the snap of the cute duo on her Instagram Stories, the Oscar-nominated actress wrote, “Generational birthday love! Happy birthday, BW!”

Bruce and Moore, who were married from 1987 to 2000 and share Rumer Glenn Willis, 37, Scout LaRue Willis, 34, and Tallulah Belle Willis, 32, have remained close.

They separated in 1998 after 11 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2000.

In 2022, Bruce Willis, the star of the Die Hard franchise and dozens of other action movies, announced retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that has hampered his cognitive abilities.

Demi Moore was recently dubbed an 'Ozempic victim' online after debuting a dramatic new look while attending the Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week .

The actress debuted a dramatic new look with a short, wet-look bob haircut and an all-black leather outfit , accessorized with large sunglasses and holding her pet chihuahua.

However, there is no confirmed evidence that Demi Moore uses Ozempic or any similar medication.

The actress has historically attributed her physique to fitness, yoga, clean eating, and role preparation.