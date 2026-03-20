Cillian Murphy explains what made Peaky Blinders a global hit

Cillian Murphy says the ongoing popularity of Peaky Blinders comes from its storytelling, not his performance.

The Irish actor, who plays Tommy Shelby, returns to the role in the upcoming Netflix film The Immortal Man, where the story shifts to a new era and a younger generation led by his on-screen son, played by Barry Keoghan.

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In recent statements, Cillian Murphy said the show’s strength comes from its long format, which lets characters develop over time.

"It allows you to really explore all the light and shade, all the different complexities that characters can have," Metro quoted Murphy.

He continued, "And I think if you spend that length of time with a character, you will begin to invest in them in an emotional, kind of intimate way, which you don’t always get with films – you get it in a different way. But with long-form telly, it’s unusual, and there’s an ownership that the audience has which is kind of interesting."

Tim Roth, who also appears in the new project, also said television gives more room to explore characters’ traits and flaws. He noted that whole episodes can focus on one aspect of a character, which is not always possible in films.

Despite the show’s global reach and the popularity of Tommy Shelby, Murphy dismissed the idea that his performance is central to its success.

"It’s very humbling when it does, but I do think that’s the fans doing," he commented.

Peaky Blinders ran for six seasons before ending in 2022. The sequel film A Mortal Man is set for a theatrical release on 6 March 2026 and will premiere on Netflix on 20 March 2026.