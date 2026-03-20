Royal family uses Shakira's song for Prince Edward's visit
The royal family says Prince Edward, the youngest brother of King Charles III, visited Birstol Zoo
The royal family on Friday highlighted Prince Edward's visit to Bristol Zoo Project to mark the launch of its new 'African Forest' habitat.
The accompanying video posted on official Instagram account of the royal family was set to Shakira's song "Zoo," from Disney's Zootopia 2 soundtrack.
A statement shared by the royal family about the prince's visit read, "At Bristol Zoo Project this week, The Duke of Edinburgh joined conservationists and volunteers to celebrate the launch of the new ‘African Forest’ habitat. "
It said, "The zoo is home to some of the world’s most threatened species, providing a vital space for conservation and education. Animals include Critically Endangered western lowland gorillas, grey parrots, and extremely threatened species of West African freshwater fish."
"As Patron of Bristol Zoological Society, The Duke went behind the scenes to learn more about the dedicated care provided to these vulnerable animals – and helped prepare lunch for the gorillas!"
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