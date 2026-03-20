Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan to take Netflix to court: Insider breaks silence on clash

Just two days after Variety magazine released a piece about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s day to day, and called out her behaviors, as well as her partnership with Netflix, it seems the Sussexes are in the midst of planning their next move against the streaming giant allegedly.

For those unversed, the relationship between them may be “heading in a dramatic new direction” which celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter has said.

Advertisement

He’s even gone as far as to reveal that they couple is “quietly exploring legal options” because they stand by the belief that Netflix has breached their agreement. Also, “they’re looking at their contract very carefully. They feel something isn’t right.”

According to Mr Shuter’s source, “they’re convinced some of these narratives are coming from inside the Netflix ecosystem. In the past, they suspected friends — even the Beckhams — of leaking stories. Now their focus has shifted.”

Furthermore, the fact that Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos won’t take their calls without legal oversight by his side is also having an effect because its making this relationship “very strained. And once lawyers get involved, it’s hard to come back from that.”

Particularly for Meghan and Harry, “They feel like they’ve been burned,” the insider added near the end. “And they’re not taking it lightly.”