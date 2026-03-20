King Charles, Prince William get meaningful advice over Princess Eugenie, Beatrice royal titles

"Charles loves those girls. Always has. But he won't go to war for Andrew - and they know it"

King Charles and Prince William have received a meaningful advice regarding the royal titles of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

The advice has come from royal expert Robert Jobson while speaking to the Mirror.

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According to the royal expert, amid the demands for Beatrice and Eugenie to be stripped of their official titles, that such a decision would need to be made by King Charles and Prince William, as the princess titles bind them to "it all".

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice parents Andrew and Sarah Ferguson had their York titles removed from them last year, along with the Duke’s princely title.

Sharing the monarch’s sincere feelings for Eugenie and Beatrice, Jobson claimed King Charles is very fond of his nieces and is supposedly the only one defending them.

He noted that "nobody gives up a title voluntarily - without royal duties, an HRH is a target, not a shield."

"It ties them to Andrew. To Epstein. To all of it."

The expert continued, "Charles loves those girls. Always has. But he won't go to war for Andrew - and they know it.

"William is cold-eyed about the institution. Unsentimental. Catherine backs people who stay quiet and get on with things. Of the three, Charles is the only one who actually cares.”

Jobson advised, "But in the end the rule should be simple: you work for the Crown, you keep the title. You don't, you don't. Charles and William need to make that decision."