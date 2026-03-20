Meghan Markle's best friend makes startling revelations about Duchess

Meghan Markle is an incredible role model in living a life of service.

Meghan Markle’s best friend Kelly McKee Zajfen has made startling revelations about the Duchess as she opened up about their friendship.

Speaking to the Hello, Kelly McKee Zajfen said she and Meghan have known each other for almost two decades since they first met "in a different life."

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Kelly also revealed the secrets to her long-lasting friendship with Meghan, crediting the Duchess with "doing things quietly".

She said, “She's an incredible role model in living a life of service. She does not necessarily do everything loudly; she does things quietly, so it's really beautiful to watch. I think we feed off of each other because we love to give back, and we love to support and be of service to others."

Meghan is one of ‘my best friends’ and ‘I'm honored’ that she said yes [to presenting] and that she's been along this journey with me as well, Kelly continued.

“She supports the alliance and she's been doing this for a few years now.”

Referring to Prince Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, Kelly said: "She not only shows up for my family, but it's a real privilege to be able to watch her mother too and so it means a lot for her to be a part of this."

Meghan and Kelly have proved they are still the ultimate best friends on Thursday night at a gala in Beverly Hills.