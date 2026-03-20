Mel Gibson considers helping Shia LaBeouf 'too late' after his recent public metldown?

Mel Gibson has come forward to support Shia LaBeouf as he faces legal issues following an arrest in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations.

For those unaware, LaBeouf was detained on February 17, 2026, after he reportedly assaulted two men because he was causing disturbance inside a business and was asked to leave.

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The Transformers star hit one victim several times with closed fists and left the scene. However, he went back to the scene with more aggression, stricking the same victim before punching a second in the nose.

After his apprehension, a judge released him, ordering him to admit to an alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre and post a $100,000 bond.

As March 2026 started, a new warrant was issued for the same incident, and the police had to take the 39-year-old American actor and filmmaker into custody again.

A well-placed insider told Radar Online that Gibson, who played a major role in LaBeouf’s sobriety and recovery journey, is worried about his co-star and wants to lend him a helping hand when he is embroiled in legal battles.

Gibson "wants to take Shia aside and shake some sense into him. Not so long ago, Shia was doing great with his sobriety, doting on his little girl and being a model family man,” the source stated.

"It's very clear the guy needs to get himself into rehab and find healthier ways to channel his pain. Without immediate help, there's a real worry his life's in serious danger – and Mel hopes it's not too late to help him,” concluded the insider.