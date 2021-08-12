Corona kills one, infects 16 more in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another patient died of coronavirus while 16 more tested positive for the viral disease in the district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen told media that a Covid-19 patient, who was under treatment, died while battling for life for the last several days.

With the new casualty, he said the number of fatalities from the viral infection reached 112 in the district.

The official said that 16 more persons tested positive for the Covid-19 that took the number of patients suffering from the coronavirus to 5,938.

He said that 5,517 Covid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment so far. Active cases of viral infection was registered 309.

The official added that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing as people were not following the SOPs against the fast-spreading disease.

He appealed to the people to follow SOPs in letter and spirit to stem the spike of Covid-19 pandemic and save precious lives.