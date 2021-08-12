Institutions agree to work for education

Rawalpindi : Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and the University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the advanced state of science and technology with in the country and strengthen the scientific and industrial infrastructure.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, vice chancellor PMAS-AAUR and Prof. Dr. Masroor Ellahi, vice chancellor UAD signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the MoU, both institutions agreed to work together for the mutual exchange of technical, scientific information, personnel and research material for quality research and academic development.