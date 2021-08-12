DC visits Gurdawara Dera Sahib

LAHORE:Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz has said it is the first responsibility of the state to maintain law and order.

He stated this at an interfaith held on the occasion of the National Minority Day at Gurdwara Dera Sahib here on Wednesday. The DC praised the organisers of the event and said everyone in the event held the flag of Pakistan which was a very welcome thing.

He said, “We try to bring all religions and sects together and spread the message of Quaid-e-Azam that there should be religious freedom and we work day and night for religious freedom. Gurdwara Dera Sahib Chairman Sardar Bishan Singh and the DC cut a cake to celebrate the occasion and also planted trees under the tree planting campaign.