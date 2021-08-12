 
Thu Aug 12, 2021
AFP
August 12, 2021

Turkish hospital evacuated

AFP
August 12, 2021

ANKARA: Turkish rescuers evacuated a regional hospital on Wednesday as flash floods hit several Black Sea regions, leaving one person unaccounted for. The downpours along Turkey's northern coast came as firefighters had just about got wildfires in the south -- that have killed eight people since late July -- under control.

