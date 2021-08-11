CM concerned over rising infant mortality rate in Upper Chitral

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the rising infant mortality rate in Upper Chitral, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the high-ups of the Health Department to take immediate steps to address the issue of deficiency of healthcare practitioners in the newly-created district.

He has also directed to take necessary steps on priority basis for upgrading the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Booni in Upper Chitral to District Headquarters Hospital having basic specialists, and to ensure the posting of specialist doctors therein.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting to review progress on the provision of basic health and education facilities in the backward areas of Malakand Division, said a handout.

The chief minister made it clear that specialist doctors be posted to the hospital under the government posting and transfer policy and no political pressure be entertained in this regard.

The chief minister also directed the authorities of the Health Department to take necessary steps to address the shortage of doctors and other medical staff in the healthcare centres of Lower Chitral and Upper Dir and to submit a report on progress to this end.

He directed the high ups of Higher Education Department to complete the remaining civil work on the under-construction building of Government Girls Degree College Sakhakot as soon as possible and to ensure the commencement of classes in the college from the coming academic session.

He also directed the Higher Education Department to complete the feasibility study for the establishment of a commerce college in a government building available in Shangla district as soon as possible.

The meeting directed the authorities concerned to shift the Polytechnic College Batkhela running in a rented building to a permanent building, identify suitable land for setting up Girls Degree College at Khwazakhela and to complete feasibility study within three months for the establishment of Swat University Campus in Dargai.