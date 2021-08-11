Aab-e-Pak project launched in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : The Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has inaugurated to start 116 water projects in Rawalpindi division on Tuesday.

Some provincial ministers and MNAs including Muhammad Basharat Raja, Rashid Hafiz, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

The Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, in a press conference held in Governor’s House, Rawalpindi, said that PTI government wanted to provide pure drinking water in all areas without political discrimination.

Under the cover of ‘Aab Pak Authority’, we are going to start 116 water supplying projects in Rawalpindi division to end the water shortage. It will cost Rs270 million to complete these projects, he claimed.

He said that they would also install filtration plants in the areas of opposition parties. We are working in the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan therefore we wanted to provide all basic needs without political discrimination, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given him a task to provide pure drinking water in Punjab.

He said that 80 per cent of people are drinking unhygienic water and shifted to hospitals. Several departments are working to provide water but in vain, he said.

"We needed to install filtration plants in all areas to lower down ratio of diseases. We are failed to form a Water Board Authority even after one year, he said.

He said that they needed an ordinance to resolve all water related issues.

He said that if the Prime Minister given me sewerage system, I will refresh whole sewerage system of Punjab. The ‘Aab Pak Authority’ has a complete planning to provide pure drinking water in Punjab, he claimed.