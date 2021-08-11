Talented athletes

Since the 1990s, Pakistan hasn’t been able to win a single Olympic medal. This is happening because our athletes receive no support from the government. On Saturday (August 7), Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem came fifth in the javelin throw competition. Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra won a gold media at the Olympics. His subsequent tweets acknowledged the support he received from his government. The athlete was also sent to Europe for training. On the other hand, Arshad Nadeem was completely ignored by the Pakistan government. It is remarkable that the young athlete reached this far without any support. He is an example of a motivated sportsman. He used to train for the Games with the help of rusty exercise weights. It is quite unfortunate that our national heroes remain deprived of the recognition and support that they deserve. PM Imran Khan must look into the issue and take steps to train our talented players.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad