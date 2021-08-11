Ready for no-trust move: All parties but PPP reared in ‘nurseries’, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said if the opposition was serious, a no-confidence motion could be brought against (Punjab Chief Minister Usman) Buzdar and then against Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference at the YMCA here, he said his party was ever ready for toppling the PTI governments in Punjab and Centre democratically, through no-confidence moves.

He said the opposition would have to realise who was serious about removing the government through democratic means. He said the government would be gone soon, and elections could be held in the country anytime. “Whether they are living in the mountains of Kashmir or Keamari, people in the country are now looking towards the PPP as their saviour,” he said. He said the nation had witnessed now that the real face of change was historic unemployment, poverty and inflation. That was why people were joining the PPP, he added.

“The PPP is always in the election mode,” he continued. “From Kashmir to Quetta, influential people known for their work are joining the party.” The PPP is a political party, and its doors are open to all those who want to remove this government, oust Imran Khan, and make the country a peaceful, progressive and prosperous, Bilawal added. He said the PPP even won the senator seat in Islamabad and forced (Prime Minister Imran) Khan to take a vote of confidence.

Bilawal said all political parties in the country had reared in the ‘nurseries’ and the PPP was the only party which had always looked towards the masses for running the country affairs independently.

He said the incumbent government was not only illegitimate but also a weak government, hence general elections can be held anytime in future. He said it was crucial to start preparing for the general election in the country. The PPP chairman said he had great respect for Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “We believe that a united opposition can seriously damage the current government,” he said. “If politics is practised democratically, the present government could be put into turmoil - and we have shown that before. As long as the PDM was following and adopting the PPP’s policies, the opposition was winning. It (PDM) won 11 out of 11 by-elections. “We have proved that the people are with the opposition. From Karachi to Khyber and from Pishin to FATA, the government has suffered a historic defeat,” Bilawal said.

He said despite limited resources, the Sindh government was doing an excellent job for welfare and development of people. He said it had become a habit of rival parties “of Islamabad” to do nothing for Karachi and also ensure that no one else worked for the city’s development. The PPP chairman said at the time of approval of the federal budget, the Sindh CM had written a letter to the federation, pointing out the injustices done to Sindh. “The provincial share in the NFC Award and the rights of our cities are being denied to us. A far lesser population In Karachi was shown in the census,” he revealed. “During the last monsoon, the federal government announced a package of Rs1,100 billion for Karachi, but so far not a single brick has been laid, and not a single drop of water provided,” claimed Bilawal.

“Given the situation in Afghanistan, the crisis in Pakistan may worsen. Still, it is sad to say that our prime minister sympathises with terrorists and declares them martyrs. “We believe that as long as Khan does not review this policy, the threat of terrorism will continue to haunt us,” added Bilawal.

About his visit to the United States, Bilawal said he would also visit Washington in the next few months, and then the world would see the incumbent government becoming upset once again. He also said that Sheikh Rashid had once claimed that General Musharraf’s government would always be in power, but President Asif Ali Zardari removed him.