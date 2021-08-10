 
KP bans indoor gatherings, weddings in Peshawar and Abbottabad

National

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has banned indoor weddings and all sorts of gatherings in Peshawar and Abbottabad cities due to high prevalence of corona diseases.

A notification issued here Monday by the Home and Tribal Affairs department said there would be a complete ban on indoor weddings, however outdoor weddings with a maximum limit of 300 guests under strict COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be allowed.

Similarly there would be a complete ban on indoor gatherings including cultural, musical, religious, miscellaneous events with maximum 300 guests would be allowed under strict implementation of corona SOPs.It warned that violators of the restrictions would be penalized under the relevant law.

