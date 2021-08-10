 
close
Tue Aug 10, 2021
MAY
mahboob ali yousafzai
August 10, 2021

20 tourists robbed on gunpoint in Swat valley

MINGORA: Around 20 tourists were robbed in the Madyan area of Swat district when they were going to Kalam Valley. According to the police, the van of tourists was stopped and they were robbed at gunpoint in the Terat area of the Madyan valley. The robbers snatched nine smart phones, four tolas of gold and Rs400,000 from the tourists. They escaped after committing the crime. An official told this scribe the police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

