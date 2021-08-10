2021 Cambridge exams: Over 25,000 students receive AS & A Level results in Pakistan

LAHORE:Cambridge International has released the results of its June 2021 exam series to A level schools in Pakistan.

According to details, more than 25,000 Cambridge International students in Pakistan have received their AS & A Level results. This year Cambridge International took the decision to run exams for its June series, where it was safe to do so. Cambridge International engaged with education authorities, governments, local authorities and schools to develop robust guidance to ensure the June 2021 series ran safely.

According to a press release, in total more than 40,000 entries were made for Cambridge International AS & A Levels in the June 2021 series in Pakistan. Physics, Chemistry and Business were the most popular subjects. Globally more than 1.5 million grades were issued for Cambridge International’s June 2021 exam series by 5500 schools, making it Cambridge International’s largest exam series ever. More than 700 schools across Pakistan offer Cambridge programmes and qualifications to their students. Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan, Cambridge International said: “It is encouraging to see that students have shown incredible strength to persist with their studies and exams despite the challenges in these exceptional times. We also applaud the efforts of school leaders and parents who made it possible for their children to continue with their education, and to sit their exams and gain their qualifications and move forward with their next steps.”

"I thank Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Education and all provincial education ministers for extending their support which enabled us to hold the exams in Pakistan", she added. Cambridge has confirmed that universities and education authorities in Pakistan and around the world understand their approach.

They have also assured schools and students that the grades are fair and that they will continue to be flexible and responsive to the needs of Cambridge schools and students, to ensure as many students as possible can continue to progress with their education in spite of the pandemic.