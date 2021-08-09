 
Mon Aug 09, 2021
August 9, 2021

138 kg Charas seized

August 9, 2021

SUKKUR: Assistant Collector Customs Intelligence, Sukkur, Irfan Mangi, and his team seized about 138 kilograms of Charas on Sunday. Reports said a team of the Customs Intelligence stopped a Mazda loaded with fruit and after searching it, recovered 138 kilograms of Charas, being smuggled from Quetta to Sukkur.

