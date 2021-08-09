Arms recovered in Lower Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Lower Kohistan police have recovered arms and ammunition during search and strike operations, an official said on Sunday.

Briefing the media persons, District Police Officer Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon said that the operation was carried out in Bankad, Dubair, Ranowalia, Gigal, Pattan and its suburbs. Kalashnikovs and other arms were seized.

“The police party also checked hotels and over 50 vehicles during the ongoing operation,” Jadoon said. He said that in order to restrict the mobility of non-locals, only those having the computerised national identity cards were allowed to move ahead.

He said the houses rented out by owners were also checked and those living without prior police information were booked under the relevant laws. “We have already banned the entry of non-custom paid vehicles from neighbouring Malakand division and Swat and only verified and permitted vehicles are allowed,” Jadoon said. It merits a mention here that a bus explosion in Dasu had left 13 people dead, 9 of them Chinese nationals, in Upper Kohistan district on July 14.