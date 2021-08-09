Three terrorists killed in Lahore operation

ISLAMABAD: Three terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and JuA were killed during an exchange of fire with the police in Lahore, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police said on Sunday.

The exchange of fire took place when the CTD personnel carried out an intelligence-based coordinated raid in the Ferozewala area of Lahore early Sunday, according to the CTD in Lahore. Three terrorists belonging to the banned TTP were killed during the operation, said a statement issued by the CTD, adding that the militants were living in a rented house in the city and were identified as Afghan nationals.

The killed militants were planning to target sensitive installations, security forces and political and religious personalities, said the statement. During the raid, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including suicide jackets, hand grenades, assault rifles, and maps of sensitive buildings were recovered from their residence. Police registered a case against them and kicked off an investigation. The law enforcement agencies alsolaunched an operation to arrest the accomplices of the killed terrorists.