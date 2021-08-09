Pervez Khattak says opposition stands exposed

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that the opposition had been exposed before the nation.

Addressing separate gatherings in various parts of the Nowshera district, he said the people were mature politically and they cannot be deceived.

He believed the opposition parties had set up the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hide their corruption, but the alliance had met its end.

The defence minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its five-year constitutional term, advising the opposition to wait for the next general election. He asserted that the PTI would also form the next government after winning the 2023 general election.

Pervez Khattak said that the country needed an honest leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government would soon issue ration, education and Kissan cards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that over Rs30 billion had been earmarked for this purpose.

The defence minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was focusing on providing relief to the people.

He said the opposition was raising hue and cry without any justification, insisting that all institutions were working within the ambit of the Constitution.

He said the opposition should help the government to make legislation for bringing electoral reforms and introducing the electronic voting machines to ensure transparency in the polls.

Pervez Khattak said the government would soon resolve the gas and electricity loadshedding issue. He said that water level had plummeted in Tarbela Dam as less rainfall was recorded this year, which affected the power generation.