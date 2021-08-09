LWMC to launch online monitoring system

LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is all set to launch system of live monitoring of workshops, biometric attendance of employees and online record of inventory.

A press statement issued here on Sunday said that after completing its corporate management, the company had decided to equip the workshops with modern technology. During a visit to LWMC Children Hospital workshop, LWMC CEO Rafia Haider reviewed employees’ attendance, store inventory, oil depot and the repaired vehicles. She instructed the MIS to design software for live monitoring for attendance and workshops and for the inventory of fleet management.

On the occasion, she stated that the task of keeping record of stores, stocks and vehicle accessories as per modern requirements had been handed over to the Monitoring Department. CCTV cameras will be installed at all LWMC workshops.

She added that all workshops would be monitored live from the LWMC main office. She added that the daily data of vehicle accessories, employees and oil depot was being transferred to online system from manual system.