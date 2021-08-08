Gohar Ejaz conferred PhD degree by Punjab University

ISLAMABAD: Gohar Ejaz an eminent entrepreneur, philanthropist, and industrialist was awarded with an honorary doctorate (PhD) in management for his outstanding services in business management from the University of Punjab, Lahore, here on Saturday.

He was elected as the Patron-in-Chief and Group Leader of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and has held this position since 2011. He has already been awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan for meritorious services to the community. In over 30 years his representation for a free market operating regime helped in increased production and enhanced textile exports. His advocacy to boost the economy via export-led growth has resulted in an unprecedented increase in textile exports. The APTMA is fostering research to explore avenues for speedy and sustainable economic growth. During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the Gohar Ejaz Foundation and LHIS (Friends of Lahore, headed by Gohar Ejaz) were instrumental in collecting donations and organizing the distribution of ration at the doorsteps of over 100,000 deserving families of laborers/ daily wagers, besides to 20,000 patients in Jinnah Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Children’s Hospital, and Services Hospital.