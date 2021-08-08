Bhutto-Khuhro feud over riverine forest claims over 20 lives

SUKKUR: A on going clash between the armed men of the former CM Sindh late Sardar Mumtaz Ali Bhutto and Sardar Asad Khuhro over possession of 3,200 acres of riverine forest in Larkana, claimed another life on Saturday. The ongoing clash between the groups of Mumtaz Bhutto and Sardar Khuhro over the possession of 3,200 acres of state forest land in Keti Mumtaz Bhutto has already claimed lives of 23 people belonging to both sides.