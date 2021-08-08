Minister takes notice of teacher’s harassment complaint

KARACHI: Taking notice of a sexual harassment complaint posted on social media by a female teacher who hails from Tando Muhammad Khan, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has instructed the director of the Primary Girls Schools

Hyderabad to conduct a transparent inquiry and submit a report within three days.

In a statement, the minister has said that he will monitor the case, and if he found that the employee accused of sexual harassment was actually involved, he would have him fired from his job.

“If this incident proves to be true, then there is no need for such wolves in our department. I will not tolerate any such anti-woman attitudes,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, the schools director formed a three-member committee and issued suspension orders for the employee allegedly involved in sexual harassment.

The notification reads; “With the approval of the competent authority Mr. IA*, Taluka Education Officer of Girls Primary Schools Tando Muhammad Khan is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”

During the suspension period, the headquarter will be at the Directorate of Primary Girls Schools Hyderabad Region, and the employee should ensure his attendance there.

Furthermore, a committee comprising one female education officer and two males would conduct an inquiry into the allegation levelled by the female teacher on social media. The committee is bound to submit its report with three days.