Muharram security

JHANG: The army will assist the district administration and police in maintaining law and order during Muharram in the district.

It was decided in a meeting here on Saturday. Brig Kashif Sarwar, District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Virk, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ahmed and others attended the meeting. The DPO said that SDPOs and SHOs were in close liaison with the organisers of Majalis and processions. The DC said that the assistant commissioners of all four tehsils of the district had been assigned duties to extend liaison with the chief officers of municipalities to remove encroachments and hurdles from the Muharram processions routes.