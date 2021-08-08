‘Govt focus on uplift of backward areas’

KHANEWAL: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said on Saturday that the government was paying immense focus on development of backward regions in the country.

He was chairing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee here on Saturday to review the pace of work on different uplift schemes across the district.

The minister directed the officials concerned to expedite the pace of work and ensure the use of quality material. He stated that he would not tolerate any negligence at uplift sites. Fakhar Imam directed the Livestock Department to speed up the vaccination of cattle especially in far flung areas. All the institutions should improve their service delivery and the officers should serve people on top priority, he directed. About inflation, he stated that the government was taking solid steps to control inflation. He also instructed the law enforcers to make and ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram.