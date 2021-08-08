Gohar Ejaz conferred PhD degree by Punjab University

ISLAMABAD: Gohar Ejaz an eminent entrepreneur, philanthropist, and industrialist was awarded with an honorary doctorate (PhD) in management for his outstanding services in business management from the University of Punjab, Lahore, here on Saturday.

He was elected as the Patron-in-Chief and Group Leader of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and has held this position since 2011. He has already been awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan for meritorious services to the community. In over 30 years his representation for a free market operating regime helped in increased production and enhanced textile exports. His advocacy to boost the economy via export-led growth has resulted in an unprecedented increase in textile exports. The APTMA is fostering research to explore avenues for speedy and sustainable economic growth.

During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the Gohar Ejaz Foundation and LHIS (Friends of Lahore, headed by Gohar Ejaz) were instrumental in collecting donations and organizing the distribution of ration packs at the doorsteps of over 100,000 deserving families of laborers / daily wagers, besides to more than 20,000 patients in Jinnah Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Children’s Hospital, and Services Hospital.

In recognition of Dr. Ejaz’s relentless efforts to this noble cause, the President of Pakistan conferred upon him the award of “Shaan-e-Pakistan” He has also served as a board member for many reputable institutions, including King Edward Medical University Lahore (KEMU), Board of Investment (BOI), ADRC, PCCI, FBR, PIDE, UHS, and PCCC.

As part of philanthropic activities, he established a free, state-of-the-art dialysis center in 2006 at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, with 56 dialysis machines to conduct 50,000 dialysis per year. The Gohar Ejaz Foundation works towards detection of hepatitis-positive patients in Lahore and to provide complete screening through Mobile Labs followed by free medical treatmenFt including free of cost medicine to the patients. The Foundation's, National Outreach Program provides scholarships to students from across the country particularly in Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Allama Iqbal Medical College. Every year, 20 deserving students get opportunity to gain a world-class education fully funded by this program.