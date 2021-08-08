Ex-PPP ladies wing local leader gunned down

KARACHI: A local leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party shot dead apparently in an act of target killing in New Karachi area late on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident took place at Khamiso Goth area within the limits of New Karachi Industrial Area police station where unknown motorcyclists shot and killed the local leader of the PPP. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Deceased woman has been identified as 48-year-old Fatima alias Wadeeri, wife of Musafir Brohi. Police said

that the armed motorcyclists shot and killed the victim

at Musafir Brohi Pakistan Peoples Party office in the area.

According to SHO Ghulam Yasin, deceased was running party’s office in the ground floor of her house where armed motorcyclists arrived and shot and killed her while she was sitting at the office. Police have also recorded the statement of the victim’s husband while the police have also recovered the empty shells of the pistol used in the incident while the CCTV footages of the cameras installed in the surroundings were also being obtained. Police said that deceased was the local leader of the PPP and was also the former president of the ladies wing of the party in the area. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.