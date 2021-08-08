Kalabagh project to harm national solidarity, says Haleem Adil

SUKKUR: Ruling out Governor’s rule in Sindh, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, said PTI was eyeing a constitutional change in the province to bring revolutionary changes in the lives of the long ignored masses.

Talking about Kalabagh Dam, Haleem Adil said while Sindh badly needed reservoirs to harness water resources, but the PTI would not support any project harming national solidarity and harmony. He was talking to media persons after appearing before Model Court here at Mirpur Mathelo. The court adjourned the hearing of the case to August 28. Sheikh claimed he was involved in a false case for exposing corruption of the provincial government.

Sheikh censured the Sindh government for failing to maintain law and order and said that federal government would bring lawlessness to an end. Referring to the killing of 11 people of Chachar tribe and the encroachment of over 39,000 acres of state land, he said the emboldening of the robbers and tribal clashes reflect the failure of the provincial government.

Reacting to the appointment of Murtaza Wahab as administrator Karachi, the Sindh PA leader of opposition said that following the announcement of Rs.1,100 billion Karachi Package the federal and Sindh governments had agreed to the appointment of honest and competent person for the post. He termed Murtaza’s appointment as a conspiracy against Sindh and a plan to further destroy its capital Karachi. Dubbing the Sindh cabinet’s reshuffle as a mere change of faces who cannot deliver, he asked the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to change the CM Sindh who now even needs special assistants even to run affairs of a districts. “Now they will appoint advisors for Tehsil and union councils as well.”

Later, addressing a press conference at residence of Sardar Papu Chachar in Pano Aqil, he said the future of Sindh belongs to PTI and they were hopeful of forming the next government in the province. Prominent political figures were joining the party, he said and added the party would field its candidates from all the constituencies of the province in upcoming elections.