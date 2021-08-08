 
Sun Aug 08, 2021
August 8, 2021

Two Algerian soldiers killed

August 8, 2021

ALGIERS: Algeria two soldiers were killed and a third was wounded when a landmine exploded during a military operation in Ain Defla province, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The blast took place Friday as the army was carrying out search operations in the province, located some 150-km southwest of the capital Algiers, "as part of the fight against terrorism", the statement said.

