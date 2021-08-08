Education minister opens regional office of UK’s Teesside University

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz inaugurated the regional office of Teesside University, UK, for Pakistan and MENA region here on Saturday.

Noted career counsellor and education consultant Syed Abidi, who is also director of the Teesside University’s Pakistan and MENA Regional Office, Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique, Education Services at British Council Pakistan Manager International Jawad Khan and a number of journalists were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz termed the regional office of Teesside University a great facility for the students from Pakistani and the MENA region. He said the United Kingdom had been a favourite study destination of Pakistan students for higher education because of quality education as the UK was home to many of the world’s top ranking universities.

Raja Yassir hoped that the regional office would facilitate and serve Pakistani students as well as those from the region to study at Teesside University. He also congratulated Syed Abidi on becoming director of Teesside University Regional Office.

The minister lauded the contributions of Syed Abidi in the field of education and career counselling and offered him to join Punjab government’s “Rehnumai Markaz”— an upcoming initiative of the government for providing counselling services to the students of public and private universities of the province.

In his video message, Dr David Bell, Teesside University Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International), said Teesside University was a global university committed to providing an outstanding learning experience to students through innovative learning approach. He said the university had a long history of welcoming students from around the world and had very strong and vibrant student alumni with its graduates in more than 100 countries.

Dr David Bell said Teesside University was excited to work with Syed Abidi — a renowned educationist with over 25 years of experience. He also said Teesside University’s office in Pakistan would contribute to enhancement of the university’s global presence and reputation alongside its other offices in South Asia, China, Malaysia and West Africa. “We support all these regional offices from our central hub in the UK and will work very closely with Syed Abidi on the expansion of the university’s global reach in the Pakistan region and beyond,” Dr David Bell said.

Syed Abidi said Teesside University was one of the UK’s top ranking universities which offered quality education in diverse fields from engineering and construction to computer sciences, human resource management to travel and Tourism and media and journalism and more.

Syed Abidi said that Teesside University offered a variety of generous scholarships and special discounts to international students and the new regional office welcomed Pakistani students and those from the region to study at one of the best universities in the UK.