SSUET announces medal, cash for javelin hero Arshad Nadeem

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology will award a gold medal and a cash prize of R200,000 to Olympian Arshad Nadeem, SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar announced on Friday.

In a statement, he said that he would award a gold medal and a cash prize to Nadeem, who qualified for the final round of a javelin throw contest at the Tokyo Olympics.

Anwar said Nadeem qualified for the Tokyo Olympics due to his great performance. He not only qualified to participate in the Olympics but also qualified for the final round and made history on the basis of his remarkable performance in the qualifying round.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin said Nadeem’s brilliant performance was the result of his untiring struggle, passion and dedication by which he reached the final of the mega event.