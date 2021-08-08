FIR filed against Customs officials for stealing liquor bottles

On the complaint of the Pakistan Customs authorities, the Tipu Sultan police have registered an FIR against Customs officials for the misappropriation of liquor bottles.

A letter was moved by the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation of the Pakistan Customs to the station house officer of the Tipu Sultan police station with the subject, “Request for lodging of FIR in connection with theft of 291 bottles of assorted liquor”.

The complaint moved by Muhammad Aijaz Khan, intelligence officer, states that on April 29, 2020, a consignment was brought from the Berger Godown in Shershah (warehouse of Reline Movers) to the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation, Regional Office, 81-C, Block-6, PECHS, containing assorted liquor packed in cartons, as per the examination carried out on June 3, 2020 in the presence of witnesses.

The liquor included 564 bottles of Black Label Scotch, Chivas Regal Scotch, Swedish Absolut Vodka, The Glenlivet Scotch and Scottish Grey Goose vodka in 47 cartons.

The liquor was stuffed in a wooden pallet duly sealed and nailed from the upper portion with the help of a carpenter, and given under the charge and security of a guard against a proper entry recorded in the guard register on June 3, 2020.

The pallet was also covered with tarpaulin to secure it against the changing weather conditions, but it was observed that the tarpaulin had been removed and the upper portion and cover was found lying inside the wooden pallet, with various cartons opened by removing the packing material.

The matter was immediately brought into the knowledge of superior officer Majid Hassan Gaad, assistant director, and in compliance with the directives on July 26, 2021, the entire consignment was physically re-examined. It was found that out of the 564 bottles of the assorted brands of liquor packed in 47 cartons, 291 bottles were missing.

“It is, therefore, requested that an FIR of theft under the relevant provisions of the PPC may please be registered against the unidentified persons (Customs officials and others) for the initiation of criminal proceedings involved in theft.”