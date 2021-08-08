Covid kills 21 more, infects another 1,827 in Sindh

Twenty-one more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,827 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,189 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 15,405 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,827 people, or 12 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,131,684 tests, which have resulted in 396,901 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 47,508 people across the province are currently infected: 45,948 are in self-isolation at home, 44 at isolation centres and 1,516 at hospitals, while 1,338 patients are in critical condition, of whom 107 are on life support.

He added that 996 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 345,031, which shows the recovery rate to be 86.9 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,827 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,288 (or 71 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 418 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 293 from District Central, 262 from District South, 145 from District Malir, 86 from District Korangi and 84 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 162 new cases, Thatta 61, Matiari 32, Tharparkar 30, Mirpurkhas 22, Naushehroferoze 20, Badin, Umerkot and Sanghar 19 each, Kashmore and Tando Allahyar 17 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 16, Dadu and Khairpur 13 each, Sukkur 11, Shaheed Benazirabad nine, Ghotki six, Jamshoro and Larkana three each, and Jacobabad two, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.