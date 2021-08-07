Baloch slams national leaders for past mistakes

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer and Secretary General of Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Liaquat Baloch has asked the national leadership and state institutions to admit their collective mistakes of deviating from the objectives of the creation of Pakistan. Addressing a meeting of notables on Friday, he expressed concerns that the country is facing political, parliamentary, democratic, social and moral crises as a result of blunders made in the past.