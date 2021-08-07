Govt makes loan scheme’s statistics public for transparency

Islamabad : The government on Friday launched a digital dashboard to make statistics of Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) public so that transparency and better decision making can be ensured while executing all of its components.

The online portal, developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) by using Artificial Intelligence, was launched by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar here at the Press Information Department (PID).

Addressing a news conference, SAPM Usman Dar said it would provide all the relevant information to the media and citizens who were quite concerned about area-wise disbursement of loans under the KJP’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

Initially, the statistics of YES were being made public, he said, adding data of its other components like skill development and social engagement schemes would soon be placed on kamyabjawan.gov.pk.

Usman Dar said the initiative would not only ensure transparency in the programme, but also help the KJP team use this data in decision making, which would eventually let the government to achieve its core objective.