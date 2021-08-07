A dying sport?

The ten athletes who represented Pakistan at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 gave their best. Talha Talib and Arshad Nadeem performed really well and made all of us proud. However, one thing that irked me is the absence of Pakistan’s hockey team at the Games. This is the second time that we failed to qualify for this international event. What is the reason for this failure? There was a time when Pakistan used to be the hockey champion of the world. It was home to top-notch hockey players. We aced almost every match at almost every major international event. But eventually, the country started to lose its shine. The sport lost its importance at the national level for reasons that are still unclear. Now that we have missed two consecutive Olympic events, the government must pay attention to this issue and take appropriate measures to ensure that our hockey team qualify for mega events. Pakistan has unlimited talent; our players can do exceptionally well (in all fields) if we equip them with necessary resources and help them polish their skills.

Rumaissa Xaenub Chouhan

Rawalpindi