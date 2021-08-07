Vaccines work

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. Even developed countries with their state-of-the-art medical infrastructure are finding it difficult to fight against the virus. Even though the virus is quite dangerous, one can easily remain protected against it if it follows a few basic steps: follow SOPs and get vaccinated. It is true that fully vaccinated people can contract the virus. However, they are likely to experience less severe symptoms. Many people in Pakistan are a bit hesitant to get vaccinated. They shouldn’t pay attention to those people and accounts that spread misinformation and must trust the government.

Pakistan is currently battling its fourth wave. The people must cooperate with the government and get their vaccine doses. Also, the government must speed up its vaccination process in cities like Turbat. Together we can eradicate this virus from our country.

Shakir Baloch

Turbat