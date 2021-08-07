Rising inflation

Ever since the PTI came to power, it has increased the prices of essential commodities. Unfortunately, inflation in Pakistan is reaching new heights every other day. On talk shows, PTI ministers say that the rate of inflation in Pakistan is not lower than that of other regional countries’. Such statements aren’t helpful.

Ordinary people want that the essential commodities are available at affordable prices. If the price of petrol jumps to Rs118 per litre (from Rs110 per litre), they’ll call it inflation. They don’t want to know what’s happening in other countries. Also, the value of Pakistani rupee is depreciating steadily. Imported items are ‘out of reach’ for many people. Those who say that there is no inflation in Pakistan need to analyse market trends. The country is witnessing a sharp rise in inflation, and the government is responsible for controlling it in an efficient manner.

Abrar Moosa Peshbeen

Karachi