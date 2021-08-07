An enormous dam

Even before the PTI came to power, it badly criticised the now-former governments for not constructing multiple dams across the country to produce cheap electricity. This criticism, undoubtedly, is justified as the previous governments did deprive the people of relatively cheaper electricity by not building dams. The party also accused the PML-N-led government of corruption only because it preferred to go with expensive thermal and other processes for energy production. These allegations were made despite the fact the PML-N was quite successful in eliminating power loadshedding from the country.

The PTI and the then chief justice of Pakistan launched a campaign to collect public donations for the construction of the Diamer-Basha Dam. A bank account was open for this purpose and the people were asked to help the government construct the dam as the estimated construction cost was estimated in billions. The PTI-led government must share the current progress on the project of great importance for Pakistan.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad