Zero compliance

In our country, the process of policymaking is quite easy, but it is extremely difficult to implement these policies. The ever-evolving Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the weaknesses of our government when it comes to implementation of policies.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the country. However, to this day, a large number of people refuse to wear face masks or follow other precautionary measures. SOP compliance has gone out of the window. It is quite disappointing to see that our authorities have failed to implement the policies and measures that are needed to curb the spread of the virus.

Jawad Ahmed Awan

Islamabad