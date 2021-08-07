NdcTech, Sambaa join hands

KARACHI: Samba Bank Pakistan, a fully owned subsidiary of the largest bank in the Middle East (Saudi National Bank), has signed an agreement with NdcTech (National Data Consultants) to modernise the latest Temenos Core Banking Platform, a statement said.

This will allow the bank to rapidly launch new innovative products, streamline its banking operations, drive homeownership through growth in Naya Pakistan, foster SME development and lending, and seek to be the foremost trusted partner for top-tier corporates and institutions.

Samba Bank CEO and President Shahid Sattar said, “We believe this commitment with our long-term partner NdcTech to modernise the core will provide the leap forward we need to enhance our market share and deliver better services and products through multiple channels.”

NdcTech CEO and President Ammara Masood said, “We are proud to build on our long-standing relationship with Samba Bank across Pakistan and regionally to support their aggressive growth plans in the coming years. Through this agreement, we will be providing the Upgrade expertise and local regulatory layer that will prepare the bank for the future.”